Mrs. Sandra Joy Freeman Bryant, age 60, of Adairsville, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Bryant was born on March 5, 1958, in Rome, GA, daughter of the late William Horace Freeman and June Jacqueline Knowles. She graduated from high school in Virginia Beach, VA and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to its closing, Sandra worked for the Atlanta Journal Constitution in Rome for 15 years. Following this she became a homemaker who enjoyed her family, sitting to drink coffee, working crossword puzzles, and listening to good older music. In addition to her father, Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by three brothers, Harlan Griffin, Van Freeman and William Michael "Buster" Freeman.
Survivors include her mother, June Jacqueline Knowles Wood, Adairsville; step-mother, Dorothy Ann Miller Freeman, Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Michael Edward Freeman (Ashley), Rome; a daughter, Amy Jacks (Steven), Rome; seven grandchildren, Magan Lawder, Mason Jacks, Connor Jacks, Taeshaun Freeman, Jordan Freeman, Alexis Freeman and Kyndal Freeman; two brothers, Larry Griffin (Carol), Rome, Johnny Griffin (Jeri), Adairsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Billy Goolesby officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel from 12 noon until the funeral hour.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday by 1:30 PM and include: Mason Jacks, Connor Jacks, Dakota Phillips, Kenneth Griffin, Jesse Griffin, David Knowles and Ricky Freeman.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.