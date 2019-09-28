Mrs. Patricia Elaine Samuels, age 65, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at a local hospital. Mrs. Samuels was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 8, 1954, daughter of the late Joe Lawton Connelly and the late Mary Pauline Logan Connelly. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Charles Robert Samuels, to whom she was married on June 15, 1984; a daughter, Deborah Putnal and her husband, David, Cedartown; a step-son, Chuck Samuels, Rome; a granddaughter, Sarah Elaine Putnal; a great-grandson, Jonathan David "J.D." Pegg. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11 am until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 11:30 am and include: Chris Chapman, Derrick Chapman, Dennis Chapman, Corey Pegg, David Putnal and Chuck Samuels. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.