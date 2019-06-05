Mr. Samuel Lee Holsomback, age 70, of Douglasville, Ga., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born in Rome, Ga., on December 6, 1948, to Clint and Amy Holsomback. Sam was a sweet and caring man who loved animals, children, and the elderly. He never met a stranger and was extremely funny. He was talented and intelligent, able to do many different works involving his hands. He made knives and other weapons and liked to draw. He lived life in the fast lane and surrendered to no speed limit. Sam is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Holsomback; two sisters, Barbara (Kenneth) Owen, of Rome, Ga., and Phyllis Holsomback-Egglestone, of Adelaide, South Australia; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles (Betsy) Wells, of Gadsden, Ala., and Georgetown, S.C.; his two dogs, Sookie and Spike, and his ball python, Hercules. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Sam to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway, No. 400, Atlanta, GA 30328, heart.org; or to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318, atlantahumane.org. The family will be having a private memorial service on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246.