Samuel Joe Robinson Jr., age 58, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his residence.
Joe was born May 27, 1960, in Cherokee County, Ala., a son of the late Joe Robinson Sr. and Jennie May Wood Robinson.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Bradshaw Robinson; sons, Bradley (Sonya) Robinson, Sand Rock, Ala., and Joseph (May Kate) Robinson, Kingston; daughters, Ami (Shane) Henderson, Fort Payne, Ala.; Haley (Alicia) Coleman, Hampton, Va.; sister, Betty (Richard) Muse, Cave Spring; six grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery, Forney, Ala. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include Shelton Robinson, Roy Robinson, Anthony Wood, Eddie Maddox, Lynn Robinson, and Randy Robinson.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.