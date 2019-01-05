Mr. Samuel H. Hancock, age 66, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at home with his wife. He was born on September 22, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Rome. He graduated from West Rome High School and attended Auburn University. He retired from Redmond Regional Medical Center in 2014 after 36 years. Sam was a cyclist and a lifelong musician. He played in several bands and collaborated in many other music projects.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Star Runninger Hancock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Leonard Hancock.
Funeral services will not be held at his request. A celebration of his life and love of music will be held at a later date.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.