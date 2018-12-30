Sammie H. Peirson, 84, of Rome, wife of Samuel Peirson, passed away peacefully Friday, December 28, 2018.
Sammie was born in Rome, Ga in 1934 and enjoyed living here until college. She married and had 4 children; Kitty, Lucy, Gib (predeceased) and Helen. In 1986 Sammie married Mr. Samuel Peirson and they cherished one another until the moment she passed.
Their time together has been lively; raising children (Samantha and Helen), traveling to see grandchildren (Grady, Kate, Pat, Megan, Amelia, Wylie and Zoie) and keeping gardens each season. Sammie's life will be remembered as the friend everyone wishes they had. She loved talking on the phone and connecting with you regularly. She was a true friend to so many and will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Daniels Funeral Home, 901 East 2nd Ave, Rome Ga. The family will receive friends directly after the memorial service for a short reception at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to her favorite Rome Area Historical Museum. Sammie was completely passionate about preserving the Rome, Georgia history as her family homestead is here.