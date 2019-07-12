Sam Pappalardo Jr., age 93, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in a Cartersville healthcare facility.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.