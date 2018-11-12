Mr. Salvatore "Sal" Vincent Timon, age 85, of Rome died Saturday, November 10, 2018 in a local hospital. A native of New York City, New York, he was born September 7, 1933 the son of James Vincent Timone and Domica Giagati Timone. He was a retired truck driver, working with UPS and Atlanta Truck lines. Mr. Timone loved to read, and had a generous heart and spirit for his fellow man. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, June Deal Falls Timon; son Myron Falls; daughters Vicki Falls and Rita Herrington; grandsons Alex Timon and Noah Coker; brothers Corado, Vinny, and Steve Timon. Mr. Timon was cremated and a private memorial service will be held later. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Salvatore "Sal" Vincent Timone.