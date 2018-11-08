Mrs. Sadie Marie Watson, age 70, of the Garden Lakes community, Rome, died unexpectedly Monday evening, October 29, 2018, in a Rome hospital.
The former Sadie Marie Jordon, Mrs. Watson was born in Austell, Georgia, February 12, 1948, a daughter of the late George Jordan and the late Myrtle Holliday Jordan. Mrs. Watson lived in Rome earlier in her life and was a member of the Junior Service League. After leaving Rome, Mrs. Watson had made her home in the Atlanta area for a number of years prior to moving back to Rome eight years ago. While in Atlanta, Mrs. Watson was a sales representative for Capital Foods and was a member of the Parkwood Hills Baptist Church in Decatur.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, Lector Watson, in 2007, and by a sister, Mrs. Magdalene Turner.
Mrs. Watson is survived by two sons, Joe Earnest and his wife, Zuzette, of Atlanta, and Chris Earnest and his wife, Heather, of Rome, and by a stepson, Craig Watson, of Clayton, North Carolina. Six grandchildren, Ashlyn Earnest, Andrew Earnest, Lillian Earnest, Madeline Earnest, Bianca Earnest, and Alexa Earnest, also survive.
Memorial services for Mrs. Watson will be held Saturday morning, November 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Rome with Dr. Johnathan Swartz officiating.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.