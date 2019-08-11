Mrs. Mary H. Ryan, age 102, a resident of Rome Health and Rehab, Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mrs. Ryan was born February 18, 1917, in Lanesboro, MA, to the late Ralph and Fanny Carson Haskins. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rome. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent M. Ryan in 1992 and two brothers, Nathan Haskins and Ralph Haskins and two sisters Ruth Whittaker and Lucy Leahey. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her brother Jack Haskins (Bev) of Connecticut; four sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas V. Ryan and Nelda of Valdosta, GA; Richard J. Ryan (Wanda, deceased), Rome, GA; James P. Ryan and Sallye, Tampa, FL; David H. Ryan and Melinda of Silver Creek, GA; eight grandchildren, Anthony Ryan, Deborah Ryan, Richard Ryan, Jr, Sean Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Mary Ellen Ryan, Burt Brantley and Dana Hunnicutt; five great-grandchildren, Savanah Hitchner, Brantley Hunnicutt, Carson Brantley, Kendall Brantley, and Jessie Ogles. Also two very special friends, Helen Faulkner and Nancy Jones. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mary's Sons, Tom, Jim, Dick and David Ryan and Grandsons Sean and Thomas will serve as active pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to: SalvationArmy@salvationarmysouth.org. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.