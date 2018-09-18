Mrs. Ruth R. Jones, age 104, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Monday morning, September 17, 2018.
Mrs. Jones was born in Whitfield County, Ga., on August 2, 1914, a daughter of the late Robert Webster Ralston and the late Kansas Almeta Smith Ralston. She was married to Waddie Ormond Jones on May 28, 1931, and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1987. They were married 55 years. She was also preceded in death by a son, Waddie Lee Jones, on August 10, 1941; a grandson, Carl Stewart, on September 14, 1996; and sisters, Lettie Mathis, Florence Green, Laura Pack Quinton, Mattie Thompson, and Maggie Pritchett.
Mrs. Jones was the oldest member of Enon Baptist Church, was a member of Friendly Rivers Homemakers Club, and very active until her health started to decline in recent months.
Survivors include a daughter, Louise Stewart, and her husband, Gene, of Dunwoody, Ga.; one son, Robert (Bunky), and his wife, Brenda, of Rome; grandchildren, Debbie Jett, of Pebble Beach, Calif., Angie Stewart, of Atlanta, Ga., Burt Jones (Rhonda), of Rome, and Britt Jones (Kim), of Rome. Great grandchildren include Carrie Kim (Paul), Caroline Baggett (Logan), Macon Jones, Foster Jones, Victoria Jones, Alec Jones, Rebekah Jones, and Addison Jones. Five great, great grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth R. Jones will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Enon Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the Salmon Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Thursday by 2:30 p.m. and include Macon Jones, Foster Jones, Alec Jones, Logan Baggett, Jeff Ratliff, and Johnny Evans.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Mrs. Ruth's honor to Enon Baptist Church or Friendly Rivers Homemakers Scholarship Foundation.
Mrs. Jones' family would love to send special thanks to the staff and extended family of Riverwood Senior Living.
Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruth R. Jones.