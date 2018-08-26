Mrs. Ruth F. Wallace, age 75, of Kings Court, Rome, died Saturday following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday 2:30 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Hayes and the Rev. Brent Wells officiating, interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park.
Mrs. Wallace will lie in state at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church where the family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Christian Ministry of your choice.
Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruth F. Stauffer Wallace.