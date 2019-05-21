Mrs. Ruth Daniel Vann, age 96, of Rome, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife and companion of Bert C. Vann, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2001.
Mrs. Vann was born in Cherokee County, Ala., on July 4, 1922, daughter of the late Renfro and Mattie Daniel. She was one of five sisters and five brothers: Margaret Wilson, Ola Mae Stansell, Mary Dean, Thelma Rowan, Erby Lee Daniel, Hugh Daniel, James M. Daniel, Renfro D. Daniel, and Grady Daniel.
Mrs. Vann is survived by her son, Ben Vann, and his wife, Vickie; her daughter, Marcia Stegall, and her husband, Tommy; her two grandsons, Mark Vann and Zack Stegall, and Zack's wife, Lacey Wright Stegall; her two great-grandsons, Wyatt Vann Stegall and Emery Lee Stegall.
Mrs. Vann was the best of homemakers and was a charter member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She found joy in doing for others and loved her family "to pieces." She is a woman, mother, and friend who will never be replaced but remembered and loved by all who were priviledged to know her. She loved God and family, but first and foremost she loved Jesus Christ, Savior and Lord. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life," John 3:16. Ruth Vann is living everlasting life in the arms of God.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jamie Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and include Zack Stegall, Mark Vann, Mike Daniel, and Barry Allen.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.