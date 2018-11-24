Russell Morrison, known to several as "Leon," passed from this life to join his wife of 58 years Clara Faye Brown Morrison, on November 22nd, 2018, at the age of 81 years.
Russell was a loving father to a son, Nick and 3 daughters, Cheryl (husband Rocky), Donna (husband Bryan) and Lisa. He was a wonderful, loving grandfather to 5 grandchildren: Charlie Stanley, Adam Reynolds, Josh Reynolds (Amber), Emily Williams (Brandon), and Joseph Fountain (Stefanie), better known to them as "Biggun." Russell was also a proud great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren: MacKenzie, Matthew, Laurelyn, Camden, Annabelle and Russy.
Russell was also survived by his siblings: Glenn Morrison (June), Donnie Morrison (Charlotte), Mike Morrison, Bo Waters (Linda), and Doris Bolt.
Russell was a US Navy veteran and retired from Galey and Lord. He loved fishing, working in his garden and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Russell's family would like to give a sincere thanks to Floyd Medical ICU staff, Floyd Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Rome Rehab for the sincere kindness they showed to him during his illness. We were blessed with awesome nurses and doctors and not one thing went unnoticed.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday (today) at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard conducting military rites.
The family received friends Saturday from 6 until 8 P.M. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Morrison. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.