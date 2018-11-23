Mr. Russell Leon Morrison, age 81, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Post 5 Honor Guard conducting military rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.