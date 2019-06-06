Rudell C. Shankles, age 84, of Cedartown, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Rudell was born in Dutton, Alabama, July 28, 1934, a daughter of the late J. Valder Shankles and Ada Adams Shankles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, J. Forrest Shankles, and his wife, Joan Shankles.
She had a great love for her family. Rudell enjoyed traveling around to hear southern gospel music and spending time at the beach in Destin, Florida. She also enjoyed cooking and watching sports on TV.
Rudell worked as a clerk at the Floyd County Superior Court, where she retired after many years.
Survivors include her two sisters, Betty Ann Shankles and Linda (Aaron) Little; her niece, Deanna Shankles; and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Jerry Dudley. The eulogy will be given by Ms. Rebecca Monroe. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will include Anthony Hicks, Derrik Freeman, Derrick Holcomb, Scotty Hancock, Bobby Green, and Michael Kelso.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
