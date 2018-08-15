Mrs. Ruby Frances McLean Sorrow, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Sorrow was born in Spalding County, Georgia on February 15, 1928, daughter of the late George Martin McLean and the late Beatress Rodgers McLean. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Malcom Sorrow, on April 21, 2011; by a son, David Collier Sorrow; by two sisters, Barbara Maxwell and Edna Horton; and by a brother, George Edgar McLean. Mrs. Sorrow was a homemaker and was a member of the North Rome Church of God.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Sorrow Blythe (Kenneth), Silver Creek; two sons, Daryl George Sorrow (Sheila), Rome, and Dathan Barth Sorrow (Robin), Silver Creek; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with family members sharing. Private interment will be held later at Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Winthrop Health and Rehab for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.