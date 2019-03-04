Mrs. Ruby C. Lindsey, age 87, of Rome, passed away on March 3, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Lindsey was born in Polk County, Georgia, on March 16, 1931, daughter of the late Oliver Vincent Cox and the late Nettie Lorene Morris Cox.
She was a former employee of Southern Bell with over 10 years of service. She had also worked as a foster grandparent at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital and had been selected as a Grandparent of the Month. For many years, she also worked as a beautician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald W. Bowman and William L. Lindsey, by a daughter, Brenda Davis, and by three brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Donald W. "Nick" Bowman, Kingston, and Greg W. Bowman (Cheryl), Rome; three grandchildren, the Rev. Shaun Davis, Tara LeFurgey, and Stacy Smith; six great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Kathy Gresham, two stepgrandchildren; four step-great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Her grandson, the Rev. Shaun Davis, will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.