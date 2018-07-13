Roy Wayne Johnston was born on June 14, 1936 in Lexington, Kentucky. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend Roy Bell Johnston and Elsie M. Johnston, and by his first wife, Blanche Estes Johnston.
Wayne grew up in Florida and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1954. He graduated with honors from the University of Miami in 1959. While at Miami, he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and Captain of the golf team. In 1959 Wayne entered Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky, beginning a three-year graduate program in Clinical Pastoral Education in preparation for a career in Psychiatric Hospital Chaplaincy. While in seminary Wayne completed a two-year internship at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. Upon graduating in 1962, he entered a two-year residency program in Clinical Pastoral Education at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, Georgia. After completing his residency, Wayne continued his studies at St. Luke’s Episcopal Seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
In 1965 Wayne became chaplain and faculty member at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri. Under the direction of the Rt. Reverend George L. Cadigan, Bishop of the Diocese of Missouri, Wayne established and served as Vicar in Charge of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Fulton. After further study Wayne was ordained Deacon of the Episcopal Church on December 27, 1969 and Priest of the Episcopal Church on May 9, 1970. He served as Chaplain of Hampden Sydney and Longwood Colleges in Virginia. In 1974 Wayne became the Rector of the thousand-member Emmanuel Parish in Cumberland, Maryland.
Fr. Wayne’s ministry spanned over 40 years and included service in the Diocese of Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, and Texas. Health issues prompted his early retirement in 1999.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine “Kitty” Johnston; four grown children, Michael (Dana) Huskins of Houston, Texas, Scott (Cory) Huskins of Rome, Georgia, Ron (Sharon) Huskins of Dallas, Texas, and Laura Johnston of Granville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michelle, Stephanie, Bobby, Emily, and Colby; and three great grandchildren, Anastasia, Junior, and Troy.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s and Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
Funeral and burial services will be held in the chapel at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rome, Georgia on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 2:00 pm.
