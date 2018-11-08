Rosemary Rogers, age 82, of Rome, passed away at a local healthcare facility Tuesday, November 6, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary J. LeSueur. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Rogers, and son, Johnny Rogers. Rosemary worked at Northwest Regional Hospital for many years. Survivors include four children, Donald and Michael Rogers, Veronica Liley, Denise Snead; grandchildren, April Davis and Crystal Hulsey; sister, Wanda Jacobs; and brother, Joe LeSueur. A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway, Rome. Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories and condolences with her family.