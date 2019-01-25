Mrs. Rosa Nelly Rivas-DeRuano, age 51, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, Ga.
Mrs. Rivas-DeRuano was born in Guatemala on March 12, 1967, daughter of Victoria Balcarcel Lima and Roberto Rivas. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Ruano.
She graduated top of her class at ENRO. She attended a ceremony at the Federal Palace in Guatemala to meet the President and was granted the opportunity to serve as a teacher.
Nelly worked for countless families in California and then in Rome as a nanny, house manager, housekeeper, and caregiver for the elderly. She will always be remembered by every person she touched, young and old. She has always been an example of Christ's sacrificial love. As a nanny, she cared for the children as her own. She would cuddle, read, play, and sing with them. She saw each accomplishment and helped them grow and learn. She was intentional in helping them understand her language. She was always there for every child and family to comfort and kiss away the tears. She was their greatest cheerleader and prayer warrior and her sense of humor was loved by all.
Nelly was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rome.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Antonio Ruano; a daughter, Jasmine Bridgette Ruano; two sons, Donald Anthony Ruano (Syomara) and Kerveen Bradley Ruano; her parents; two grandchildren, Damaris Anahi Ruano and David Anthony Ruano; her siblings, Alba Teresa Rivas De Ordonez, Eddy Romilio Rivas Barcarcel, Elvia Corina Rivas De Obando, Marvin Ronaldo Rivas Barcarcel, and Magdalena Rivas De Merlos; nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass celebrated by Father Rafael Carballo and assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated in Spanish. Following the funeral Mass, Mrs. Rivas-DeRuano will be cremated in accordance with her wishes.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.