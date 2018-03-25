Rosa Lee Gilreath
Rosa Lee Gilreath, age 96, died Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., with the Rev. Bill Holden officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pisgah Baptist Church. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Rosa Lee Gilreath.