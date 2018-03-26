Rosa Lee Gilreath, age 96, died Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
A native of Floyd County, Mrs. Gilreath was born April 12, 1921, daughter of the late Marcus R. McNew and Mattie Wilson McNew. She had been a resident of Rome her entire life. She was a lifelong member of Pisgah Baptist Church, where all of her five children were baptized. She was also active in the Senior Citizens program at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. Mrs. Gilreath was retired from Trend Mills, Piggly-Wiggly, and K-Mart. Miss Rosa was a very active woman who maintained a vegetable garden till age 95, canning and giving her pear preserves and other bounty to her friends. She took swimming lessons and received her G.E.D. at age 65. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Gordon “Dock” Gilreath, November 27, 1959; three sons, Leon Gilreath, August 12, 1972, Marcus “Little Dock” Gilreath Jr., March 15, 2002, and Dennis Gilreath, April 19, 2007; and two grandsons, Jason Brown and Jerry McBurnett.
Survivors include two daughters, Mattie Davis, and her husband Doyce, of Rome, and Annette Brown, and her husband, Tom, of Marietta; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2018, in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Reverend Bill Holden officiating. Interment will follow in the Pisgah Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Jeff Brown, Ricky Cescutti, Matthew Brown, Sam Carfrey, Daniel Restrepo, and Doyce Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Brown and Mike Downs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Pisgah Baptist Church. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and remembrances.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Rosa Lee Gilreath.