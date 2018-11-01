Ronny Wagner, age 63, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at his residence.
Ronny was born March 3, 1955, in Floyd County, a son of the late William M. Wagner and Julia Mae Poe Wagner. He was employed for many years with Tebarco Mechanical. Ronny was preceded in death by his brothers, David Wagner and Danny Wagner.
Survivors include his wife, Natalie Buscietta Wagner; children, Jeremy (Tammy) Wagner, Timmy (Jennifer) Hall, Jennifer (Adam) Callaway, and adopted son, Eric Shootwell; grandchildren, Tristian, Timothy, Lannie, Koby, Tyler, Taylor, and Kailley; special friend, Earl Roll; brother, Bill ( Judy) Wagner; Estelle (Carter) Goforth; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Branton officating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday: Michael Cook, Eric Shootwell, Joe Adcock, Adam Callaway, Timmy Hall, and Steve Wagner.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.