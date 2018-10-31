Ronny Wagner, age 63, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.