Ronnie Kelley, age 60, of Rome, passed away February 5, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.