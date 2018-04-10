Ronald Curtis Westmoreland, age 69, of Covington, died Saturday, April 7, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Westmoreland, and parents, William Westmoreland and Betty Tant. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Monnesia and Brad Womack; sons, Samuel Cox, Chris Westmoreland, Ron Westmoreland Jr.; grandchildren, Savannah Cox and Collin Womack; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carla and Tim Moore, Anna Marie and James Hair; and brother, Frank Tant.
Funeral services will be heldThursday, April 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Howard Greer officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friendsWednesday, April 11, 2018, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please come as you are.
Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.