Ronald Colmer “Chub” Clifton was born June 26, 1929 to Iva and Colmer Clifton in Birmingham, Alabama. He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from Bass High School, the University of Georgia, Atlanta Division, with a B.A. in business, and served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1952, he married Evelyn Hitt. Chub worked for Liberty National Life Insurance Company for 35 years, serving as both associate manager and agent. Because of his record sales, he earned the Salesman of the Year award, Senior Liberty Underwriter designation, and for 13 years he was member of the Torch Club. Additionally, he willingly passed on his knowledge of life insurance through instructing the Senior Life Underwriter's Training course held at Floyd Jr. College.
He is survived by his brother Richard (Ginger); wife, Evelyn, and two daughters, Julie Watson (Joe) and Beth Norton (Clark). Chub has four grandsons, Nathanael, Joshua (Hannah), Walter, and Phillip (Rachel). He has three great grandchildren, Joseph, Christina, and Harper, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. His grandsons will tell you that, among other important lessons, he taught them all to fish, love Stephen Foster music, and to whistle.
Chub was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church. Once Chub's family settled in Rome, Georgia they became members of Trinity United Methodist, where he served as youth counselor, on church committees, as dishwasher forWednesdaymorning Prayer Breakfast, and was Head Usher for 30 years. Chub had a servant heart for his church. He ushered with a smile, greeted people by name, and he knew where they usually sat.
He humbly kept a close eye on the congregation during services and quietly “took care of things that can happen during church.” He knew just how to make a new visitor feel welcomed and a long-standing member respected.
His last year was spent living near their daughter and her husband, Julie and Joe, in Newnan, Ga., with his wife of 65 years. Chub passed away on May 24, 2018 at Wesley Woods Senior Living. Many thanks are extended by his family to the staff of The Plaza and Sanders Terrace at Wesley Woods.
Visitation will be held at Wesley Woods Thompkins Auditorium on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 1:30 in the afternoon with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome, Georgia,or Wesley Woods Senior Living Foundation,2280 US-29, Newnan, Georgia.
