It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our larger than life husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Ron “Lucas” LaPann.
Born in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1942, Ron graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, where he was a top athlete in multiple sports. He went on to college at Jacksonville University. He transferred to and graduated from Shorter College, where he will be remembered as a legend in Rome, Ga. as a dynamic basketball star and ever popular radio personality, introducing hundreds of country music artists year after year with WLAQ. He once held the record for most consecutive days on the air without a break at WLAQ for 9 days. After graduating he was so proud to have taught sixth grade math and science at Coosa in Rome. His incredible personality as a DJ and loyal following led to a successful role as tax commissioner which he held with great pride in Floyd County. Many of us will always remember his booming, beautiful voice on local radio as “Ron Lucas” here in Gwinnett County at WPLO, WLAW, and Oldies Lake 102 as the voice of Lake Lanier. Thousands of live broadcasts, remotes, sales in advertising and morning radio was part of who he was and we will never forget. He took pride in helping many friends into broadcasting over the years. After he left radio he had a successful career in sales with ValPak of Atlanta and owned a franchise with Money Mailer. We will always remember Ron as a big guy with a big sense of humor - always ready to tell a joke and good story. May our big guy now rest in the arms of the Big Guy upstairs.
We love you, Ron! Ron is survived by his beloved, devoted wife of 38 years, Gail LaPann; daughter, Summer Hanchey (Justin); son, Ronnie LaPann (Cristy); grandchildren, Emmalea Ange, Kendall LaPann, Daniel LaPann, Madison Hanchey, and Noah Hanchey; sister, Linda Rhue of St. Augustine, Fla.; mother-in-law, Betty Sloan of Rome, Ga.; nieces, Krissy Henley (Chad) and Jenna Reeder (Dennis); nephews, Terry Rhue, Kiley Smith, Kevin Bing, and Greg Sloan.
A memorial service honoring the life of Ronald will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 3, 2018, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Highway Lawrenceville, Ga., 770-963-2411.