Mr. Romie Lee Gresham, age 83, of Summerville, Ga., passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Gresham was born in Centre, Ala., on May 22, 1935, son of the late Lee Almond Gresham and the late Margie Kelly Gresham. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Tudor and Tevis Stimpson, and by five brothers, Curtis, Doyce, Edward, Billy, and Glen Gresham. Mr. Gresham was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed in the textile industry, was a truck driver, and a carpenter. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Gresham (Keri), Rome; three grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, and Sawyer Gresham, all of Rome; a sister, Shirley Healan, Summerville; a brother, Ricky Gresham, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Brother Rick Jacobs will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Cherokee Memory Gardens in Centre, Ala.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.