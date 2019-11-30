Charlayne Hobbs Rogers, age 58, wife of Bobby Don Rogers, Manager of Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, of Rome passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be at 8:00 P.M. on Monday December 2, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Hughston, and Rev. Ronnie Highfield. Interment will follow in Old Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA, 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Rogers, Charlayne
To plant a tree in memory of Charlayne Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.