Mr. Rodney Lambert, age 52, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Lambert was born in Rome, Ga., on October 23, 1965, son of the late Roscoe Lambert and the late Louise Ely Lambert. Rodney worked at the Floyd County Health Department and at Northwest Regional Medical Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Kanavel.
Rodney is survived by his brothers, Rick Lambert (Tona) and Reno Lambert; his sisters, Terri Hampton (George) and Dawn Lambert (Randy); several nieces and nephews.
Rodney's graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers serving will include George Hampton, Marc Shiflett, Randy Blackston, Brian Lambert, Evan Lambert, and Dr. Jeremy Deaton.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.