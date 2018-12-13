Mr. Rodney "Bo" Dale Langford, age 49, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at a local hospital.
Bo was born in Marietta, Georgia, on April 8, 1969, son of the late Bobby Langford and the late Pat Womack Langford. He sold hunting supplies through Havoc Hunting Supplies.
Bo is survived by his son, Ayden Langford; his brothers and their wives, Ronnie and Robin Langford and Rickey and Keli Langford; his nieces, Courtney Aplin (Ryan) and Tiffany Forsyth; his nephew, Lee Justice; a great niece, Raegan Aplin; three great nephews, Landon Trotter, Dakota Perkins, and Zander Perkins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Reverend Dale Byars officiating and the eulogy by Mike Hooper. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.: Steven Smith, Josh Watson, Mark Tanner, Brad Fuller, Calvin Neal, Bill Stager, Ben McCain, and Korey Popham.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.