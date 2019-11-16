Mr. Herbert Thomas (Tommy) Robins, 83, of Cave Spring, died Monday evening, November 11, 2019 following an extended illness. Mr. Robins was born in Marietta, Georgia on September 2, 1936, a son of the late John Bradley Robins and the late Elizabeth Summers Robins. He was a graduate of Darlington School, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. Formerly associated with the Pratt-Whitney Aircraft Engine Corporation, Mr. Robins owned and operated his own landscape company in Rome for a number of years prior to his retirement. Mr. Robins grew up in the First United Methodist Church of Rome, and was a member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Allen Robins. Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Cynthia Robins of Atglen, Pennsylvania, and Dr. Kathleen Robins of Henderson, Nevada. One niece, Mrs. Beth Williams, and three nephews, Rev. Allen Robins, Scott Robins, and David Robins also survive. Memorial services for Mr. Robins will be held Tuesday, November 19, at 4:00 P.M. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 305, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124. John House's Cave Spring Chapel