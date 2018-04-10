It is with great sadness that the family of Robin King Brown announces her death on April 4, 2018. She was born in Rome, Ga. on July 1, 1961 and was predeceased by her parents, George King and Joyce W. Harrison, and her daughter, Kristie Anne King. Robin will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jeremy (Tabatha) King, of Rome; her brother, Ricky King, of Rome; her sisters, Kathy (Don) Myers and Michelle (Scott) Holcomb, of Alabama; her three grandchildren, Gabriel, Cameron, Samantha, and her fourth, Olivia, who will be arriving soon. She will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.