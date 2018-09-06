Mr. Robert Wicker “Dub” Winkle Sr., age 87, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Mr. Winkle was born in Rome, Ga., on March 23, 1931, son of the late Lunie Mae Burnett Winkle and Bernice Jefferson “B.J.” Winkle. He served in the United States Marines Corps and retired from Galey & Lord after forty-plus years of service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Winkle was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Winkle.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Annie Dale Ray Winkle, to whom he was married on February 23, 1954; four sons, Robert Wicker Winkle Jr. (Sandy), John Winkle (Kathy), James Winkle, and Jerome Winkle Sr. (Mary Lou); 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, and three sisters, Betty Sue Williams, Johnnie Bailey, and Janie Vance.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 9, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Cary Hall, William Ford, and Derek Hall officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carpenter Road, Calhoun, Ga., with military honors.
A gathering of family & friends will be held Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home.
