Mr. Robert Wayne Ayer, age 69, of Rome, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Ayer was born in Rome, Ga. on December 13, 1948, son of the late Donald Ernest Ayer and the late Irma Jean Webb Ayer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. An electrician, Mr. Ayer had been employed for a number of years with Celanese and with J. O. Kendrick Construction Company. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Phil Ayer (Holly), Rome, and Marty Ayer (Shelly), Calhoun; three grandchildren, Tyler Ayer, Calhoun, Jacob Ayer (Alesha), Rome, and Jesse Ayer, Rome; a brother, Michael Ayer, Plainville; a sister, Patricia Evans; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Following the visitation, Mr. Ayer will be cremated.
Private inurnment services will follow later in Georgia National Cemetery with full military rites presented by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.