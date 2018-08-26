Mr. Robert Patrick Kuhlman, age 73, of Rome, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, with his family by his side. He was born in Rome on October 6, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Syble Kuhlman and by a sister, Martha Anne Kuhlman.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sarah Fitzgerald Kuhlman; a son, David Patrick Kuhlman; a brother, Eddie Kuhlman (Charlene); a brother-in-law, Mike Fitzgerald; his fur baby, Peanut; one niece, one nephew, four great nieces, two great nephews and two great great nieces.
Robert graduated from East Rome High School in 1964, excelling in track and wrestling. He attended Floyd College for two years. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967. He was a member of Life and Praise Worship Center, last attending Rally Up Church. He worked in the textile industry most of his career where he was loved by all of his customers. Robert will be fondly remembered for his humor, lively personality, his love of animals, tremendous love for his family and his ability to overcome adversity.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Reverend Detrick Redding, Mrs. Barbara Davis, and the Reverend Annette Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with full military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Rome/Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, Ga. 30161 or to St Jude’s Children's Hospital.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.