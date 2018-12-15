Mr. Robert Maxwell "Bob" Shaffer, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Shaffer was born in Mona, WV on September 20, 1932, son of the late Dempsey Brooks Shaffer and the late Sara Louise Hackney Shaffer. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Morton, and by a brother, Stanton Shaffer. Mr. Shaffer was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a tank mechanic during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Southern Bell as a Supervisor of large business installations. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mr. Shaffer was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the Men's Bible Class.
Survivors include his wife, the former Doris Summerfield, to whom he was married on March 15, 1957; a daughter, Valerie Shaffer Martin (Gordon), Rome; 2 sons, William "Bill" Shaffer (Jennifer), Rome, and Matthew "Matt" Shaffer (Debbie), Snoqualmie, WA; 4 grandchildren, Jason Martin (Nicole), Lindale, Becky Martin Bruner (Michael), Monroe, GA, Jacob and Luke Shaffer, both of Snoqualmie, WA; 4 great grandchildren, Eli and Emily Ann Martin, Lindale, and Wesley and Kayleigh Grace Bruner, Monroe, GA; 2 sisters, Phoebe Stout, Ventura, CA, and Doris Jones, Seattle, WA; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. His son, Matt Shaffer, will deliver a eulogy. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10am until the funeral hour.
Deacons of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers and the Men's Bible Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. All are requested to assemble at the funeral home on Monday at 11:30am.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.