Robert Louis Keith passed away on April 27, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Keith was born in Bartow County, Ga. on February 9, 1934 to the late Robert Lee and Mary Keith. He was the oldest son of six children. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Doris Edwards of Cartersville, Ga.; James Alfred Keith and his wife, Judi, of Modoc, S.C.; Ruth Guyton of Griffin, Ga.; Bobby Keith and his wife, Alice, of Cartersville, Ga.; and Jerry Keith, also of Cartersville; his three daughters, Angela Zubriski and her husband, Craig Willard, Valerie Patrick and her husband, Wade, and Kay Teems and her husband, Gary; eight grandsons, Joseph, Jacob, David, Lucas Zubriski, John and Michael Patrick, and Zachary and Christopher Hames, and one special granddaughter, Taylor Zubriski; he also had 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was previously married to the late Kathryn Woodall Keith and the late Bonnie Shinall Keith. He retired after 38 years from Inland Container in Rome, Ga. He had served in the U.S. Navy and also had been a member of the Coosa Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity or church of your choice.
Services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens in Cartersville, Ga. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be made at www.WestGeorgiaCrematory.com.