Robert Lewis “Rusty” White, age 72, formerly of Atlanta, Ga., died at his home in Bluffton, S.C. on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Mr. White was born on July 8, 1945 in Jackson, Miss., the son of the late Grace and Lewis White. He was raised in Newton, Miss. and was of the Baptist faith. Rusty was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he double-majored in physics and art. While at Ole Miss he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following his formal education he served honorably in the United States military during the Vietnam War.
He was the founder and publisher of the Robb Report magazine as well as several other publications until his retirement in 2002. A man of many talents, Rusty began Rob Partners, an online auction company for high end antiques & collectibles. Outside of work, he enjoyed collecting Civil War weaponry, of which he was considered an expert. He was the owner of the Rose Hill Mansion, an antebellum plantation house in Bluffton, which he restored to its current beauty after years of abandonment following a fire in the 1980s.
Mr. White is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Robin Ann Sumners White; sister, Donna White Angel, of Woodstock, Ga.; nephew, Michael Angel (Sharon); niece, Heather Angel Dittus; great nephews, Henry and Martin Dittus; father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Ann Sumners; and brother-in-law, Mark Sumners (Nancy).
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Daughters of the American Revolution for the DAR's patriotic service projects.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, South Carolina is assisting the family with a private memorial service, www.saulsfh.com.