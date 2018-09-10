Mr. Robert Lee Langham, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at a local assisted living facility.
Mr. Langham was born in Rome, Georgia, on May 17, 1932, son of the late George Langham and the late Ellen Kerns Langham. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Langham and by a brother, William Langham. Mr. Langham was a graduate of Rome High School, where he played football. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he was among the first Hurricane Hunters. Prior to retirement, he worked as a nursing home administrator.
Survivors include his wife, Frankie Hartline Langham; a sister, Marie Cooper, Rome; nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow in the Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.