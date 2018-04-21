Mr. Robert Lee Cochran, Jr., age 64, of Rockmart, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018.
Mr. Cochran was born October 18, 1953 in Rome, son of Robert Lee Cochran, Sr. and the late Ruth Wade Cochran. He was a graduate of the Armuchee High School Class of 1972 and worked in the construction industry. Mr. Cochran was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf and softball but loved to play with his dog “Tyson”.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorrain Cochran; and a brother, Ronnie Cochran.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Chappell Cochran of Rockmart; daughter and son-in- law, Katie and Thomas Humphrey of Valdosta; father, Robert Lee Cochran, Sr. of Rome; two sisters and brothers-in- law, Diane and Steve Dempsey and Denise and Danny Brooks all of Rome; and two grandchildren, Camden Humphrey and Isabella Humphrey.
Memorial services for Mr. Cochran will be held at a later date.
