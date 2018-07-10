Mr. Robert Joseph Ristow, age 93, of Rome, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, June 28, 2018, in an assisted living facility in Milton, Ga.
Funeral services for Mr. Ristow will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the funeral home from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.
A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Highway, Rome, Ga.