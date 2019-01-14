Robert John Maddox, 53, of Kingston, died on Monday, January 14, 2019, at his residence. Born in Rome on November 28, 1965, he was the son of the late William E. Maddox and the late Thelma Morgan Maddox. Robert was an easygoing guy who loved to hunt and fish. He was known for his talent in farming and taking care of animals. Survivors include his siblings, Michael Maddox, Eddie Maddox (Yvonne), David Maddox, Jerry Maddox (April), and Melissa Maddox Franklin (Danny); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friends, Dennis and Barbara Thompson. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Reverend Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Lamb, Ronnie McStotts, Chad Womack, Danny Franklin, Darrell Womack, and Alan Kilgore. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Robert John Maddox. Please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.