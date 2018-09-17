Robert Jeffery Stansell, age 61, of Rome, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Buchanan, Ga. Jeff was born on September 2, 1957, to Robert "Bob" Stansell and the late Mary Peck Stansell. He was a member of Gardens Lakes Baptist Church. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Peck Stansell. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Robert and Helen Stansell; stepbrothers, Steve (Cynthia) White and Phil (Melodie) White, of Augusta, Ga.; and children, Taylor, Shane, Corey, and Tess. Graveside and interment services will held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.