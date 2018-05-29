Robert Howard Evans, age 80, of Centre, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Evans was born September 10, 1937 in Floyd County, a son of the late Clarless Evans and Dollie Stephens. He was a member and former deacon of McFall Baptist Church. Mr. Evans was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by O'Neal Manufacturing for over 33 years. After retiring from Wheeler's, his hobbies were playing Rook, piano, and guitar. He loved to garden and work in the flower beds, and family reunions. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline Bowman Evans; son, the Rev. Tommy (Mary Ann) Evans, Rainsville; grandchildren, T.J. Evans, Todd Evans, Ashley Henry; great grandchildren, Sophia Evans, Bailey Evans, Emma Evans, and Gavin Evans; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018,in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with full military rites conducted by American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard and with the Rev. Tommy Evans, Kenneth Parker, and Max Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to the life of Mr. Robert Evans.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Evans arrangements.