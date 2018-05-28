Robert Howard Evans, age 80, of Centre, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at a local hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with full military rites conducted by American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard and with the Rev. Tommy Evans, Kenneth Parker, and Max Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A full obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of Rome News-Tribune.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to the life of Mr. Robert Evans.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Evans arrangements.