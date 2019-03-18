Robert Henson Mixon, age 79, of Rome, passed away at his residence Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mr. Mixon was born in Rome, Georgia, May 28, 1939, the son of the late Lother Mixon and Omia Shaw Mixon. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Mixon and Ed Mixon, a sister, Betty Mixon, and a beloved aunt, Ruth Blalock.
Mr. Mixon was a good man to so many and shared his passions of gardening, education, and caring for others in the Rome community. He taught at Elm Street for 35 years and worked for Sears for 40-plus years. He loved working for the Open Door Home in the afternoons. He volunteered with Summit Quest and spent many days and evenings attending events such as their early BBQ fundraisers, working to create gift bags for cancer patients and their families, as well as standing by the side of his best friend, Mrs. Diane Harbin. He was instrumental in creating the garden "Cultivating Young Minds" at the Boys & Girls Club of N.W. Georgia. He volunteered with Compassionate Paws, which provided him an opportunity to share his love of animals and children. He and his dog Mary would go read at Rome City Schools and Floyd Medical Center. If you asked Bobby how he was, he always said, "Fantastic." He had an infectious smile and warm laugh that would fill whatever room he was in, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors includes a brother, Ronnie S. Mixon (Randa); son, Robert Mixon Jr., and daughter, Melanie Mixon Goodwin (Michael); four grandchildren, Robert H. Mixon III, Christina Lambert (Cody), Madison "Hope" Mixon Goodwin, and Jazz Kirk (Tara); three great grandchildren, Jordan Hawkins, Henry Lambert, and River Kirk.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in the church gardens. The family will receive friends in Daniel Hall following the service.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.