Robert Henry McCord, Sr., age 74, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Saturday morning.
He was born on April 2, 1944, in Rome. He was the son of the late Robert Curtis “R.C.” McCord and the late Bessie Hunter McCord.
He is survived by his children, Anna McCord, Michelle Davis and Robert “Bobby” McCord, Jr.; his sisters, Mable Sparks, Charlotte Gilreath and Brenda Holt.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 24, 2018, from noon until the service hour at Oaknoll Chapel.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve Robert’s family, please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.